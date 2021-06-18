"Chinese miracle" proves success of socialism with Chinese characteristics, says Czech politician

PRAGUE, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The "Chinese miracle" created by the Communist Party of China (CPC) in the past decades has proved that socialism with Chinese characteristics is the right path leading to the country's success in development, a Czech politician has said.

Behind the miracle is the CPC's dedication to people's needs, said Vojtech Filip, chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"Also, the policies China adopted gave full play to the initiative of the CPC members and the Chinese people," said Filip, also the first deputy speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic.

Speaking highly of China's achievements in the COVID-19 prevention and control, as well as in economic and social development, he said that the CPC has always adhered to the "people-centered" ruling philosophy, which is of great importance for governance, adding that his party shares a similar ideology of "with the people, for the people."

China, led by the CPC, has gained more and more support in the world, as the country is actively participating in the international affairs, safeguarding multilateralism, and promoting world peace and development, he said.

The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, in Filip's view, brought development opportunities to countries along the route and enhanced economic connections between them.

Commending the cooperation between China and the Central and Eastern European countries, including the Czech Republic, he said that the cooperative mechanism has not only promoted bilateral trade, but added impetus to their exchange and cooperation in science research and development.

Filip, as the chairman of his party since 2005, has visited China many times.

Expressing his warm congratulations on the CPC's centenary, Filip voiced confidence that China, under the leadership of the CPC, will continue to promote common development of the world.

