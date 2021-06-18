Chinese vice premier stresses Party history learning in education sector

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attends a performance by university students that recounted achievements made by the Party during its century-old history and narrated stories of martyrs and heroes, in Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has underscored efforts to enhance Party history learning and education on the country's education front.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks Wednesday while attending a performance by university students. The show recounted achievements made by the Party during its century-old history and narrated stories of martyrs and heroes.

Party history learning and education should be integrated into school teaching to guide teachers and students in building firm ideals and convictions, and to pass on the CPC's fine revolutionary traditions, Sun said.

Sun also called for innovation in educating and guiding students of different ages to follow the Party's lead.

More visits to revolutionary sites and memorial halls should be organized to inspire students to learn about Party history and theories, she added.

