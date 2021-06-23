China urges U.S. to stop disrupting sci-tech cooperation

Xinhua) 16:56, June 23, 2021

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Tuesday urged the U.S. side to stop disrupting the regular exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in science and technology.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a query concerning the former University of Tennessee professor, Anming Hu, falsely accused by U.S. federal agents.

"This false accusation not only exposed the consistent tactics of U.S. intelligence agencies in conducting presumed guilty investigations but is also another example of U.S. intelligence agencies engaging in political manipulation," Zhao said.

Noting that U.S. intelligence agencies have always used any means to achieve specific political goals, Zhao urged the U.S. side to abandon its Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice and stop its political manipulation.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)