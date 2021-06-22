Chinese FM to chair high-level meeting of BRI Asia-Pacific region

Xinhua) 16:36, June 22, 2021

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair a high-level meeting on international cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the Asia-Pacific region via video link on Wednesday, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Tuesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the high-level meeting will focus on strengthening anti-epidemic cooperation and advancing economic recovery. Foreign ministers or economy ministers of relevant countries in the region and representatives from the United Nations and other international organizations will attend the meeting.

