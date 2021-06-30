China calls on G20 members to advance partnership spirit

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a conference of the G20 foreign ministers via video link in Beijing, capital of China, June 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Tuesday called on the Group of 20 (G20) members to promote the spirit of partnership and put forward suggestions for joint efforts.

Wang made the remarks when attending a conference of the G20 foreign ministers via video link in Beijing.

Noting that the global epidemic situation is still grave, and the economic recovery is clearly disparate, Wang said G20 members should uphold unity and cooperation and exert leadership in the global fight against the epidemic.

It is necessary to accelerate the implementation of the results of the Global Health Summit, strengthen cooperation in vaccines, diagnosis and treatment, joint prevention and control, and provide more support to developing countries, Wang added.

He said China has so far provided more than 450 million doses of vaccines to nearly 100 countries, calling on nations with the ability to reject export restrictions or overstocking and make contributions to eliminate the immunization gap.

Wang called on G20 members to uphold multilateralism and contribute to the stability of the international order. He said G20 members should take the lead in practicing true multilateralism and firmly safeguard the global system with the United Nations as the core and the international order based on international law. They should also adhere to openness and inclusiveness, aim for win-win cooperation, and oppose zero-sum games.

"We should persist in openness and integration to provide impetus to the recovery of the world economy," Wang said. He added that G20 members should adopt responsible macroeconomic policies to avoid spillovers of the negative effects of their own actions and ensure the steady operation of the international economic and financial system.

Wang called on G20 members to unswervingly build an open world economy and actively maintain the security and stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain. He also urged the G20 to prevent fragmentation of the international market and politicizing cooperation mechanisms. They should continue to advance structural reforms to achieve a high-quality and resilient recovery, he said.

China and African countries jointly launched the "Initiative on Partnership for Africa's Development" and welcome more nations and international organizations to join, Wang said, calling for actions to improve sustainable development and enhance the resilience of the global governance system.

