Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated in Singapore

(Xinhua) 10:27, August 31, 2021

Children play around the jade rabbit lantern installations, as part of the Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations in Singapore, Aug. 30, 2021. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)


