Winter jujube business in China's Huanghua City helps boost locals' income
(Xinhua) 09:47, October 14, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2021 shows a view of winter jujube orchard in Huanghua City, north China's Hebei Province. Known as the home of winter jujube, Huanghua City sees an effective increase in local people's income in recent years as the local government made great efforts in expanding the winter jujube sales channels and strengthening the winter jujube processing chain. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
