China sends working team to guide rescue following Hebei bus accident

Xinhua) 10:38, October 12, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a working team to north China's Hebei Province to guide rescue and investigation efforts after a bus plunged into a river on Monday.

The team has arrived at the site to guide rescue and investigation work in conjunction with public security and transportation departments, the ministry said in a statement.

The shuttle bus carrying 51 people fell from a bridge into the Hutuo River in Pingshan County in the provincial capital of Shijiazhuang at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday. The bus belongs to steel company Jingye Group.

The death toll has risen to 13 as of 7 p.m. Monday, said the on-site resue headquarters.

The Office of the Work Safety Commission under the State Council and the ministry will urge Hebei Province to identify the cause of the accident as soon as possible, said the ministry, calling on relevant authorities to intensify safety supervision and prevent the future occurrence of major accidents.

