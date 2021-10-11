Urban ecological environment improved in Huanghua, China's Hebei

Xinhua) 11:12, October 11, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2021 shows scenery of a wetland park in Huanghua City, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, the coastal city of Huanghua has renovated abandoned pits, ponds and depressions with high degree of soil salinization, and built more than 80 parks and gardens. The urban ecological environment has been improved and citizens has more leisure space. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

