Autumn scenery at Baiyun mountain scenic spot in Wuan, Hebei

Xinhua) 08:05, October 19, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2021 shows the autumn scenery at Baiyun mountain scenic spot in Wuan City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

