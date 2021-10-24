Scenery of Grand Canal landscape belt of Botou, Hebei
(Xinhua) 15:29, October 24, 2021
Citizens play shuttlecock in the Grand Canal landscape belt of Botou City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 23, 2021. In recent years, Botou city has focused on restoring the natural ecology of the Grand Canal and creating a beautiful and comfortable leisure space for the public. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
