Scenery of Grand Canal landscape belt of Botou, Hebei

Xinhua) 15:29, October 24, 2021

Citizens play shuttlecock in the Grand Canal landscape belt of Botou City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 23, 2021. In recent years, Botou city has focused on restoring the natural ecology of the Grand Canal and creating a beautiful and comfortable leisure space for the public. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

