Xinhe County in China's Hebei boosts rural vitalization
(Xinhua) 17:24, October 22, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 3, 2021 shows egrets at Baixuekou Village of Xinhe County in north China's Hebei Province. Xinhe County boosts rural vitalization by developing distinctive agricultural products, improving living environment and elevating governance capability. (Xinhua)
