Haikou holds celebrations for two giant pandas inhabiting island for three years

Xinhua) 08:32, November 22, 2021

Giant panda Shunshun relishes food at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 21, 2021. The park on Sunday held celebrations for two giant pandas inhabiting the island province for three years. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Tourists take photos of giant pandas at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 21, 2021. The park on Sunday held celebrations for two giant pandas inhabiting the island province for three years. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A live-streamer shoots a giant panda for a live show at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 21, 2021. The park on Sunday held celebrations for two giant pandas inhabiting the island province for three years. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

