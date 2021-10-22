Home>>
Giant panda cubs in Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 14:06, October 22, 2021
A breeder feeds a giant panda cub at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, Wolong National Nature Reserve, Sichuan Province, Oct. 20, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Shenshuping base has welcomed more than 20 giant panda cubs in 2021.
