Languages

Archive

Friday, October 22, 2021

Home>>

Giant panda cubs in Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan

(Ecns.cn) 14:06, October 22, 2021

A breeder feeds a giant panda cub at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, Wolong National Nature Reserve, Sichuan Province, Oct. 20, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Shenshuping base has welcomed more than 20 giant panda cubs in 2021.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories