Giant panda cubs in Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 14:06, October 22, 2021

A breeder feeds a giant panda cub at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, Wolong National Nature Reserve, Sichuan Province, Oct. 20, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Shenshuping base has welcomed more than 20 giant panda cubs in 2021.

