Home>>
All panda cubs born in 2021 survive at Sichuan base
(Ecns.cn) 10:36, September 23, 2021
Undated photo shows Giant panda Baobao looks after one of her newborn twin cubs at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (China News Service/An Yuan)
Giant panda Xiuqiu gave birth to a new cub on Tuesday at the base. So far, a total of 24 giant panda cubs, including nine pairs of twin pandas, born this year have all survived, with a survival rate of 100 percent.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- Tourists visit panda house during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Qinghai
- Giant panda cubs receive public visitors in China zoo
- Giant panda triplets eat mooncakes to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival
- South Australian Chinese community host charity events to protect giant pandas residing in Adelaide Zoo
- Wild panda roams into village in SW China’s Sichuan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.