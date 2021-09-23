All panda cubs born in 2021 survive at Sichuan base

Ecns.cn) 10:36, September 23, 2021

Undated photo shows Giant panda Baobao looks after one of her newborn twin cubs at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (China News Service/An Yuan)

Giant panda Xiuqiu gave birth to a new cub on Tuesday at the base. So far, a total of 24 giant panda cubs, including nine pairs of twin pandas, born this year have all survived, with a survival rate of 100 percent.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)