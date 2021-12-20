Smokeless ovens used to help reduce air pollution in making smoked meat in Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:40, December 20, 2021

A staff member prepares for smoked meat making in Yubei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 18, 2021. Smoked meat is widely made and consumed by local people in Chongqing as a common preparation for the Spring Festival. A batch of smokeless ovens developed by environmental protection equipment enterprises have been set up in residential areas of Chongqing to help reduce air pollution during the making process of smoked meat. Air cleaning devices attached to the oven could highly reduce the concentration of particulate matter and oil smoke released by the oven. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)