Land-sea freight transport via China's Chongqing on the rise

Xinhua) 16:03, November 23, 2021

CHONGQING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- A major land-sea freight route connecting southwest China's Chongqing Municipality with overseas destinations has seen surging cargo transport in the first 10 months of 2021.

The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor saw 92,831 TEUs of cargo transportation via Chongqing during the period, up 68 percent from the same period last year, said New Land-Sea Corridor Operation Co., Ltd. on Tuesday.

The cargo was worth over 14.72 billion yuan (about 2.31 billion U.S. dollars), a surge of 44 percent compared to the same period last year.

Duan Bensheng, assistant general manager of the company, said that with improving local logistics systems, goods from the northwest and southwest China can be assembled and shipped out of Chongqing, thus expanding the influence of the cargo route.

The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by Singapore and provincial-level regions of western China. Chongqing Municipality is the center of operation for the corridor.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)