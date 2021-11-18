Aerial view of beautiful countryside in Chongqing

In early winter, the villages of Pengshui Miao-Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing, are shrouded in mist and clouds. Roads, fields, and villages are enveloped in a haze. In recent years, the local authority has vigorously promoted comprehensive improvement of the rural environment and the building of a beautiful countryside. Aerial view of the road next to Yingtao Villag of Runxi Township in the county shows a line of houses facing on to colourful trees on both sides of the road, making a picturesque rural scene. (Xinhuanet/ZhaoYong)

Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2021 shows that vehicles drive on the road next to Yingtao Village, Runxi Township, Pengshui Miao-Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhuanet/ZhaoYong)

Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2021 shows Mowei Mountain in Pengshui Miao-Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing, under mist and clouds.(Xinhuanet/ZhaoYong)

Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2021 shows people watching the sunrise from Mowei Mountain viewing platform in Pengshui Miao-Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhuanet/ZhaoYong)

