Freight, mail throughput surges at Chongqing airport

Xinhua) 08:54, November 12, 2021

CHONGQING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Despite the COVID-19 epidemic, the international cargo and mail throughput of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality spiked from January to October.

It handled 178,000 tonnes of cargo and mail, up 51 percent year on year, surpassing the total in the previous year, according to the airport.

The airport also launched five new international freight transport routes to Brussels, Bangalore, Tokyo, Dhaka and Krasnoyarsk.

Since Oct. 31, the airport began to implement the winter flight plan, with the number of weekly flights reaching 96, an increase of 23 percent compared to last year.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)