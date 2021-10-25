Languages

5G technology transforms medical emergency service in SW China's Chongqing

(Xinhua) 11:13, October 25, 2021

The 5G technology has facilitated the upgrade of China's medical emergency service. Through building and applying information platforms and vehicle-mounted intelligent equipment, a big data platform has been made possible. 

