Chongqing's century-old building turns teahouse with light rail view

Ecns.cn) 15:50, November 19, 2021

A century-old building on the "three-story road" of Liziba has been transformed into a teahouse, attracting many visitors due to its proximity to the light rail line, Yuzhong District, Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo: China News Service/Ouyang Yunjing)

