Winter scenery of Wuxia Gorge in Chongqing
Photo taken in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Nov. 18, 2021 shows the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Aerial photo taken in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Nov. 18, 2021 shows the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Photo taken in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Nov. 18, 2021 shows a ship sailing in the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Aerial panoramic photo taken in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Nov. 18, 2021 shows the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Aerial photo taken in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Nov. 18, 2021 shows the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Photo taken in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Nov. 18, 2021 shows the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Photo taken in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Nov. 18, 2021 shows the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Aerial photo taken in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Nov. 18, 2021 shows the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Aerial view of beautiful countryside in Chongqing
- Canadian Youtuber brings Chongqing to the world
- Freight, mail throughput surges at Chongqing airport
- China's Chongqing closes indoor tourist sites, recreational facilities over COVID-19
- 5G technology transforms medical emergency service in SW China's Chongqing
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.