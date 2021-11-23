China's Chongqing posts robust foreign trade growth in 2021

Xinhua) 09:51, November 23, 2021

People work at a smart factory of Sany Group in Liangjiang New Area in Chongqing, southwest China, July 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

CHONGQING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The foreign trade of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality totaled 643.52 billion yuan (about 100.84 billion U.S. dollars) from January to October, up 25 percent year on year, showed customs data.

Chongqing's exports grew 25.8 percent to 411.62 billion yuan during the period, while its imports increased to 231.9 billion yuan, up 23.5 percent, year on year.

ASEAN, the European Union, and the United States remained Chongqing's major trading partners, with their import and export values respectively reaching 101.67 billion yuan, 100.94 billion yuan, and 95.89 billion yuan.

During the same period, the city's trade with countries along the Belt and Road reached 175.63 billion yuan, up 24.4 percent, year on year.

In the first ten months, Chongqing's major export commodities included laptops, integrated circuits, and tablet computers.

Chongqing's private and state-owned companies continued strong performances, with the import and export values of private businesses soaring to 278.85 billion yuan and those of state-owned businesses climbing to 57.25 billion yuan, respectively, increasing 49.2 percent and 40.9 percent, year on year.

