China's Chongqing, Singapore team up to train talent

Xinhua) 09:34, November 26, 2021

CHONGQING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has teamed up with Singapore to train talent within a China-Singapore connectivity initiative.

The administration bureau of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity launched an online platform Thursday to this end. The platform will provide training courses for civil servants, school administrators, corporate managers, and professionals.

The courses, provided by nine Singaporean educational institutions, include six diploma programs and cover finance, logistics, and information and communications technology.

A service center for talent was also launched Thursday in Chongqing within the initiative to help the municipality become a skills magnet. Under this initiative, the center will, over the next five years, attract ten high-caliber talents and their research teams, 100 start-ups, and join Singapore in training 1,000 professionals in the service sector.

The China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity was launched on Nov. 7, 2015. It is the third such cooperation initiative between China and Singapore. It follows the Suzhou Industrial Park established in China's eastern province of Jiangsu in 1994, and the Tianjin Eco-city inaugurated in 2008 in north China.

