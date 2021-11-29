Scenery of Lixiang Lake National Wetland Park in Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:35, November 29, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 25, 2021 shows the scenery of Lixiang Lake National Wetland Park in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Local authorities of Nanchuan District have in recent years made all-out efforts to strengthen ecological protection of Lixiang Lake. The endeavor has yielded blue skies and clear waters as well as booming tourism. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)

