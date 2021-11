We Are China

Mist scenery across China

Xinhua) 11:22, November 27, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2021 shows the Slender West Lake scenic spot amid morning mist in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)