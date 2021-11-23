Aerial view of Shenyang Palace museum in snow

Ecns.cn) 10:25, November 23, 2021

The Shenyang Palace Museum in Northeast China's Liaoning Province is coated with white snow, Nov. 22, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)

The Shenyang Palace Museum was initially built in 1625, covering around 60,000 square kilometers. It used to be the imperial palace for the first two emperors of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) before the imperial family moved to Beijing in 1644.

