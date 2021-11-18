Languages

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Maple leaves turn red in E China's ancient village

(Ecns.cn) 10:26, November 18, 2021

Maple leaves turn red in Shicheng village, East China's Jiangxi Province. Red leaves and white-and-gray-hued Hui-style architecture make a picturesque scenery. (Photo: China News Service/Hu Dunhuang)


