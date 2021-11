We Are China

Autumn scenery in Kyoto, Japan

Xinhua) 16:08, November 17, 2021

Photo shows autumn scenery at Eikando Zenrin-ji Temple in Kyoto, Japan, Nov. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

TOKYO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- A visit during the foliage season is a wonderful way to explore Kyoto, a major tourist destination in Japan. Enjoy the beautiful scenery of the historical town colored with red and yellow leaves in autumn.

People view the scenery of red leaves at Nanzenji Temple in Kyoto, Japan, Nov. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People view the scenery of red leaves at Shisen-do Temple in Kyoto, Japan, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A visitor takes photos of red leaves at Nanzenji Temple in Kyoto, Japan, Nov. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People relax under trees by a river in Kyoto, Japan, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Photo shows autumn scenery at the Former Chikurin-in Temple in Kyoto, Japan, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Photo shows autumn scenery at Eikando Zenrin-ji Temple in Kyoto, Japan, Nov. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Photo shows autumn scenery at the Former Chikurin-in Temple in Kyoto, Japan, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2021 shows a view of Nanzenji Temple in Kyoto, Japan. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

