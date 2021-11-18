Scenery of SW China's Metok County

Ecns.cn) 15:27, November 18, 2021

Photo shows the scenery of Metok County, Nyingchi Prefecture, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Gongga Laisong)

Metok County is located in the southeast of China's Tibet, with an average altitude of 1,200 meters. Surrounded by mountains, Metok was difficult to reach, so it was called the "plateau island". Since the opening of Metok Highway in 2013, Metok has made great efforts to develop the tea industry, Tibetan medicine, agriculture, and tourism. In 2019, It officially withdrew from the list of poverty-stricken counties.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)