Early winter scenery in China's Tibet

Xinhua) 09:28, November 18, 2021

Bar-headed geese fly over the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows birds swimming on the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows Tibetan gazelles along the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows birds on the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Black-headed gulls are seen at Longwangtan park in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Birds are seen at Longwangtan park in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Bar-headed geese fly over Longwangtan park in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Ruddy shelduck are seen at Longwangtan park in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

This picture shows the charming view of Yamdrok Lake as winter creeps in. The Yamdrok Lake, which nestles in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, is one of the three holy lakes in the region. Yamdrok means "jade" in Tibetan, which vividly depicts the limpidity and the fine blue color of the water. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

