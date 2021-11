We Are China

Birds seen at Longwangtan park in Lhasa

Xinhua) 08:30, November 18, 2021

Black-headed gulls are seen at Longwangtan park in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Birds are seen at Longwangtan park in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Black-headed gulls are seen at Longwangtan park in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Ruddy shelduck are seen at Longwangtan park in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Bar-headed geese fly over Longwangtan park in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)