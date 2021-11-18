Scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in China's Tibet
Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows birds swimming on the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Bar-headed geese fly over the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the Yamzbog Yumco Lake and the nearby villages in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Bar-headed geese are seen at a wetland by the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows Tibetan gazelles along the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows birds on the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.