Scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in China's Tibet

Xinhua) 08:31, November 18, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows birds swimming on the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Bar-headed geese fly over the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the Yamzbog Yumco Lake and the nearby villages in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Bar-headed geese are seen at a wetland by the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows Tibetan gazelles along the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows birds on the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

