Golden Ginkgo trees illuminate C China's Yuquan Temple

Ecns.cn) 17:14, November 18, 2021

Ginkgo leaves turn Yuquan Temple Scenic Spot into a sea of yellow in Dangyang City, Central China's Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service/Fang Zixuan)

Yuquan Temple is a birthplace of the Chinese Buddhist Tiantai Sect, listed among the four most famous temples in China, including Guoqing Temple in Zhejiang Province, Lingyan Temples in Shandong Province, Xiaxi Temple in Jiangsu Province.

