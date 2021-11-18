Elderly care service of "one-push-to-assistance" provided in Huzhou City, E China
A senior citizen learns to use the newly installed "one-push-to-assistance" button at her residence in Aishan sub-district, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 17, 2021. When necessary, senior citizens may push the red buttons, and staff members would contact them for further information and arrange services as they need. This "one-push-to-assistance" system has covered all people of 70 years or older in this sub-district. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
A staff member of a local elderly care service platform installs a "one-push-to-assistance" button at the residence of a senior citizen in Aishan sub-district, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 17, 2021. When necessary, senior citizens may push the red buttons, and staff members would contact them for further information and arrange services as they need. This "one-push-to-assistance" system has covered all people of 70 years or older in this sub-district. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
