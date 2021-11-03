Home>>
Sock industry upgraded in Zhuji, China's Zhejiang
(Xinhua) 08:51, November 03, 2021
A saleswoman promotes socks via live streaming in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 2, 2021. Local authorities in Zhuji, a major sock manufacturing base, have stepped up diversified financial support to develop sock industry and promote industrial upgrading. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
