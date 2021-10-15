World Digital Economy Conference opens in China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) October 15, 2021

NINGBO, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The World Digital Economy Conference 2021 and the 11th Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo kicked off Friday in Ningbo, a coastal city in east China's Zhejiang Province.

Themed "Digital Drive Intelligent Development," the three-day conference will hold various online and offline forums, seminars and activities of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The expo is held at an exhibition hall of 20,000 square meters, displaying the latest cutting-edge techniques, products and achievements in the field of digital reform and the digital economy. About 200 exhibitors from home and abroad have participated in the expo.

China's digital economy grew to 39.2 trillion yuan (about 6.07 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2020, accounting for 38.6 percent of the country's total GDP and up 9.7 percent year-on-year.

