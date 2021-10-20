Languages

Archive

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Home>>

2021 Apsara Conference held in Hangzhou, E China

(Xinhua) 09:22, October 20, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 19, 2021 shows a scene of the 2021 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The four-day conference kicked off in Hangzhou on Tuesday. The Apsara Conference, formerly known as Ali cloud developers' conference, is the earliest platform showcasing innovations in China. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories