2021 Apsara Conference held in Hangzhou, E China
(Xinhua) 09:22, October 20, 2021
Photo taken on Oct. 19, 2021 shows a scene of the 2021 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The four-day conference kicked off in Hangzhou on Tuesday. The Apsara Conference, formerly known as Ali cloud developers' conference, is the earliest platform showcasing innovations in China. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
