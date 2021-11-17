Hangzhou City in Zhejiang promotes handmade dried noodles to develop agricultural, rural tourism industries

Xinhua

Aerial photo shows villagers drying handmade noodles in Huyuan Township of Fuyang District, Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 16, 2021. Noodle culture festival, noodle making activity, intangible cultural heritage performance and other events have been held in Huyuan Township in recent years, as efforts to promote the development of agricultural and rural tourism industries. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

