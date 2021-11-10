We Are China

China's rural vitalization in full swing

Xinhua) 15:16, November 10, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Building on its victory in eradicating absolute poverty, China is moving on to push for rural vitalization along with renewed efforts to consolidate the achievements made in the fight against poverty.

To promote rural vitalization, the country has been working to foster rural industries, promote the application of agricultural technologies and build beautiful countryside.

Aerial photo taken on July 4, 2020 shows a view of Yangshuo County in Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A tea maker airs newly-picked tea leaves in Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 10, 2021. (Photo by Chen Ying/Xinhua)

Staff members operate drones in the fields in Cao'an Village of Quanjiao County, east China's Anhui Province, April 9, 2021. (Photo By Shen Guo/Xinhua)

A woman promotes chickens via a live show in Siping Village of Danfeng County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2021 shows a paved road in Huawu Village of Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

