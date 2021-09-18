Vice premier inspects rural vitalization in China's Sichuan
CHENGDU, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has called for efforts to ramp up support for key counties assisted in the country's rural vitalization drive and consolidate the achievements of poverty alleviation.
Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his inspection tour of southwest China's Sichuan Province from Thursday to Friday.
He stressed that the top priority should be given to consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation in key counties assisted in the country's rural vitalization drive, as these regions have a poor foundation of development due to poor natural conditions.
Efforts should be made to prevent a large-scale return to poverty, reinforce follow-up support for residents relocated from impoverished areas, foster industries in rural areas to increase farmers' incomes, and improve infrastructure and public services, he said.
Hu also urged local governments to introduce and implement detailed measures in fund allocation to help promote the development of key counties.
