China to develop housekeeping sector to support rural vitalization

Xinhua) 13:25, October 10, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- China will develop the housekeeping service sector in the next five years to consolidate poverty alleviation and facilitate rural vitalization, said an action plan unveiled Saturday.

By 2025, China expects to make it easier for rural labor, especially those lifted out of poverty, to find jobs in the housekeeping sector, said a document jointly issued by 14 government departments, including the Ministry of Commerce.

In five years, the housekeeping service sector should play a stronger role in creating jobs and improving people's well-being. It will become better branded, more professional, better informed, and regulated, it said.

Toward this end, the document outlined measures including supporting key groups and improving public services to encourage rural labor to take up jobs in the housekeeping sector.

It stipulated efforts to foster cooperation between industry associations, large housekeeping companies, and governments of regions lifted out of poverty. Efforts must be made to provide financial support for eligible enterprises and encourage housekeeping service providers to start their businesses in rural areas.

Measures should also be taken to develop housekeeping services in counties, strengthen vocational training, nurture brands, integrate housekeeping with elderly care and childcare services, and push for digitalization of the sector, it said.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)