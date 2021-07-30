Senior official stresses Party building in advancing rural vitalization

Xinhua) 10:04, July 30, 2021

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Chen Xi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Thursday urged organizational departments at all levels to strengthen Party building with higher standards, greater efforts and more practical measures to promote rural vitalization.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, made the remarks while addressing a teleconference on the relevant cause.

Chen called for theme training on rural vitalization, efforts to draw all kinds of talent and forging a sound rural governance system under the Party's leadership.

He also stressed the need to summarize the experiences in promoting poverty alleviation through Party building and use them in advancing rural vitalization.

