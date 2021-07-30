Home>>
Former deputy commander under probe
(Xinhua) 09:24, July 30, 2021
BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Yang Fulin, former deputy commander of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and secretary of the commission for political and legal affairs of the corps, has been put under disciplinary and supervisory investigation by the country's top anti-graft body for suspected severe violations of disciplines and laws.
Yang is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.
