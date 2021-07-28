Three aspects U.S. can learn from CPC in making global efforts: media

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China is winning more global influence than the United States as the global efforts of the Communist Party of China (CPC) are fast, high-profile and relevant, said a recent article published by Foreign Policy Magazine.

The article elaborated on three aspects in which the United States should learn from the CPC in building international support and increasing its influence and reach.

First, the CPC is fast in moving and delivering resources to help others. In contrast, "the U.S. government procurement process for a contract or grant can last 18 months or more, and that doesn't include the strategic planning and complicated budget reworks required for new programs, which can take years more," it said.

In this aspect, the article raised two proposals. First, "Washington needs to reform the way it budgets and appropriates funds for foreign assistance." What's more, the U.S. administration and Congress should work jointly to further reform the "unnecessarily complex and unwieldy process" for awarding foreign assistance contracts and grants.

The second advantage of the CPC, the article said, is that when it engages in a country, it embraces big projects with countrywide visibility and impact.

Thus, the magazine suggested Washington "be willing to embrace big-ticket items" including large infrastructure projects, and "ensure it gets credit for contributions channeled through international organizations by effective and visible donor attribution."

Last but not least, the CPC succeeds in large part because it offers developing countries what they actually want, said the article. However, the United States "hamstrings itself because its foreign assistance often comes late and for the wrong thing."

"With serious budget reform, increased flexibility in how Washington can spend its money, and seating partner countries at the table when key aid decisions are made, the United States can fix the self-inflicted problems that are holding it back in the developing world," noted the article.

