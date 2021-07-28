Grassroots CPC members promote ethnic unity

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Six representatives of the Communist Party of China (CPC) membership nationwide have vowed to continue promoting ethnic unity through their work and jointly strive for a shared better life.

At a press conference held Tuesday by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing, the Party members shared their stories on working together for a better life.

"Ethnic groups are closely united like the seeds of a pomegranate in our village," said Gesang Zhoigar, former Party chief of Tama village in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Tama village used to be poverty-stricken, but it has been successfully transformed into a demonstration village where all people enjoy a well-off life.

In the village, facilities such as tap water, heating and gas supply have been set up, as well as the Internet. Primary school students enjoy free milk and residents have their own health records.

Ding Xiuqin, board chairwoman of an agriculture and animal husbandry company in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, has helped poor families develop their own farming business by donating cattle to the locals.

She has also provided people with technical guidance and established a local cooperative, helping nearly 1,000 households participate in husbandry industry.

"The increased income from cattle raising has given hope for a better life to the villagers," Ding said.

Ubulkasim Mattursun is head of the Awat county government in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

In recent years, Ubulkasim Mattursun has led more than 4,000 local Party members and cadres in helping some 15,000 families of various ethnic groups deepen mutual understanding and promote ethnic unity.

"The tradition of ethnic unity should be carried on generation by generation," he said. "People of all ethnic groups should jointly promote solidarity, safeguard national unity, maintain social stability and build a happy homeland."

