Top political advisor stresses studying Xi's CPC centenary speech

Xinhua) 09:24, July 29, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a seminar in Beijing, capital of China, July 27, 2021. On the seminar, Wang Yang underlined the importance of studying and implementing the speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the ceremony marking the Party's centenary on July 1. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang underlined the importance of studying and implementing the speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the ceremony marking the Party's centenary on July 1.

It is a major political task for the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) to study and implement the spirit of the speech, said Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang made the remarks Tuesday at a seminar in Beijing where political advisors exchanged their understanding of Xi's speech. About 2,000 political advisors attended the event in person or via video link, and 11 delivered speeches to share their views.

Wang called on political advisors to have a more profound grasp of the speech, uphold whole-process democracy, enhance the CPPCC's role as a special consultative body, and make new contributions to strengthening the unity of the whole Chinese nation.

At the seminar, the participants agreed that all CPPCC members should carry forward the great founding spirit of the CPC and follow the requirements set out in the speech in fulfilling their duties.

