CPC vitality: Deep roots among the people

(People's Daily App) 11:32, July 29, 2021

From its founding in 1921, generations of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have merged their youth and enthusiasm into the torrent of ideals and beliefs to promote the awakening and rise of a nation and lead the development and progress of a country.

A hundred years later, the pace of progress has never stopped and the glory of the CPC continues. What are the genes and forces that enable this century-old party to remain vibrant and youthful forever?

We invited six renowned scholars from home and abroad to interpret the sources of this vitality.

Martin Jacques, a former senior fellow in Cambridge University, believes that the Chinese system is superior to the Western system. The CPC is the leader, the mentor, the architect of China, which has been remarkably successful in the transformation of China.

"For an extraordinarily long period, the CPC has been able to constantly reinvent itself and has managed to maintain, strengthen, develop and broaden its relationship with society and its role," Jacques said.

