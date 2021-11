We Are China

Aerial view of onion fields in Yunnan

(Xinhuanet) 14:59, November 26, 2021

Aerial photo shows onion fields in Miandian Town of Jianshui County, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Yang Junpeng/Xinhuanet)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)