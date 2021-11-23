4 dead in SW China geological survey

Xinhua) 09:46, November 23, 2021

KUNMING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Four staff members from a survey center of China Geological Survey were confirmed dead on Ailao Mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province, said the rescue headquarters.

They were unaccounted for after entering the mountain on Nov. 13. The rescue workers reported they found three of the staff members without vital signs in the township of Shuitang at 6:33 p.m. on Nov. 21.

After receiving the report, the rescue headquarters immediately arranged six rescue teams consisting of 56 people nearby for further search and rescue.

At 8:32 a.m. Monday, the rescue workers found a fourth person without vital signs.

Further investigation into the accident is underway.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)